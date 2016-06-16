(Corrects announcement date to Wednesday)

* Said on Wednesday announced issue of 448,338,849 new ordinary shares in a debt-to-equity contribution

* New shares, having par value of 0.10 euros and subscription price of 0.101113 euros each, were issued in reserved capital increase under company's authorized share capital and fully paid by contributions in kind

* Said aggregate subscription price of 45,332,889.7 euros ($51.10 million) was paid today by contribution of bonds issued by the Company's subsidiary Czech Property Investments, a.s.

* Said corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased from 600,276,458.7 euros represented by 6,002,764,587 shares to 645,110,343.6 euros represented by 6,451,103,436 shares

