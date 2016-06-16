BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
(Corrects announcement date to Wednesday)
June 16Cpi Property Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday announced issue of 448,338,849 new ordinary shares in a debt-to-equity contribution
* New shares, having par value of 0.10 euros and subscription price of 0.101113 euros each, were issued in reserved capital increase under company's authorized share capital and fully paid by contributions in kind
* Said aggregate subscription price of 45,332,889.7 euros ($51.10 million) was paid today by contribution of bonds issued by the Company's subsidiary Czech Property Investments, a.s.
* Said corporate share capital of the Company has thus been increased from 600,276,458.7 euros represented by 6,002,764,587 shares to 645,110,343.6 euros represented by 6,451,103,436 shares
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.