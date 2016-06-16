BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
June 16 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Acquires a logistics project under construction for 43 million euros ($48 million) in San Fernando de Henares (Madrid)
* The project includes three logistics warehouses with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of 73,000 square meters and 700 parking spaces
* Says it has signed a lease contract with Kuehne + Nagel and has rented 100 percent of logistics asset in Constanti, Cataluna
* The property includes two independent logistics warehouses with a GLA of 42,250 square meters, acquired in the second half of 2015
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.