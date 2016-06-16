BRIEF-Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
* Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
June 16 Valenta Farmatsevtika :
* Sees 2016 revenue at 10 billion roubles ($153.05 million), it said on Wednesday in its annual report
* Pre-tax profit in 2016 is expected at 4 billion roubles
* In order to achieve these goals it plans to launch new, more effective equipment; reduce production costs; develop and manufacture new, more profitable products, among others
* Reported 2015 revenue of 8.94 billion roubles, pre-tax profit of 3.6 billion roubles
Source text - bit.ly/1rrgcM2
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.3380 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
* Catalyst biosciences announces positive preclinical data of subcutaneously dosed coagulation factors viia and ix
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process