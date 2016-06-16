BRIEF-Albireo announces submission of new drug application for Elobixibat in Japan
June 16 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday the board had agreed to analyse a possible share capital increase of about 3.8 million euros ($4.3 million) in order to meet the strategic challenges of the company Source text: bit.ly/1XYgrwZ
* Catalyst biosciences announces positive preclinical data of subcutaneously dosed coagulation factors viia and ix
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process