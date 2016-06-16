OSLO, June 16 (Reuters) -

** Says Oslo's City Council has approved zoning plan for Orkla's new office building at Drammensveien 149, which will provide workspace for around 800 employees

** Says to commence construction in the third quarter of 2016, for completion in the course of 2018

** Says investing around NOK 1 billion ($120.58 million) in its new office building ($1 = 8.2934 Norwegian crowns)