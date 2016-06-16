BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
June 16Ideon SA :
* Said on Wednesday CMS SA decreased its stake in the company to 10.01 percent from 13.11 percent as part of the sale of shares by bailiffs to the Polish Supervision Authorty KNF and bank PKO BP SA as a part of the execution proceedings
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.