BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences announces positive preclinical data of coagulation factors VIIA and IX
June 16 Orion Oyj :
* Said on Wednesday it completed share acquisitions
* Bought total of 500,000 own B shares at average price of about 33.5319 euros per share
* Total purchase price was 16,765,946.50 euros ($18.89 million)
* It holds now total of 783,366 own B shares corresponding to about 0.55 pct of total number of shares and 0.09 pct of votes
($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock