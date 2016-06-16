June 16 Orion Oyj :

* Said on Wednesday it completed share acquisitions

* Bought total of 500,000 own B shares at average price of about 33.5319 euros per share

* Total purchase price was 16,765,946.50 euros ($18.89 million)

* It holds now total of 783,366 own B shares corresponding to about 0.55 pct of total number of shares and 0.09 pct of votes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)