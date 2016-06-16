BRIEF-Cerulean announces review of strategic alternatives
* Cerulean Pharma Inc - cerulean has engaged investment bank, Aquilo Partners, L.P., as its financial advisor to assist in strategic review process
June 16 Pharmacolog i Uppsala publ AB :
* Vinnova has granted the Karolinska University Hospital and Pharmacolog AB funds for a joint development project for safer and more effective medication
* The project is to be implemented in 2016 and reported in December
* The total budget is 735,000 Swedish crowns ($87,353.37) of which about 50 pct is funded by Vinnova within the program Medtech 4Health
* The remainder is financed jointly by the Karolinska University Hospital and Pharmacolog AB
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* First-quarter sales growth was negatively affected by inventory reductions at large distributors in the United States, but inventory levels are now back to normal, the firm said in a statement