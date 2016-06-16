BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to issue of redeemable ncd upto 20 bln rupees

* Says will consider fund raising by way of issue of redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCD) upto INR 20 billion Source text: (will consider fund raising by way of issue of redeemable non- convertible debentures (NCD) upto INR 20 billion) Further company coverage: