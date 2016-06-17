UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17NC Lahega AB (formerly North Chemical) :
* Said on Thursday the company's rights issue had been subscribed to 80.5 percent
* Said remaining 19.5 pct to be allocated to guarantors
* Raises proceeds of about 62.2 million Swedish crowns ($7.47 million) before issue costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3238 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources