June 17 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :

* Said on Thursday sees upside potential from further acquisitions with pipeline of more than 390 million euros ($438.6 million) investment capacity

* Sees significant growth purely from recurrent earnings and management actions with yield compression on top

* Sees potential for "very attractive" dividend yield

