BRIEF-Risanamento FY net loss widens to EUR 65.4 mln
* FY net loss 65.4 million euros ($70.30 million) versus loss 48.4 million euros a year ago
June 17 LSREF4 ARIA Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. Kg:
* To bid for Isaria Wohnbau AG
* To offer shareholders of Isaria Wohnbau 4.50 euros ($5.06) in cash per share
* Delisting of Isaria from regulated market of the Frankfurt stock exchange intended
* Deutsche Boerse says cooperating with investigation
ACCRA, Feb 1 Ghana's new government has inherited a budget deficit of around 10 percent of economic output, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Reuters on Wednesday, double the 2016 target set by the previous government.