June 17 LSREF4 ARIA Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. Kg:

* To bid for Isaria Wohnbau AG

* To offer shareholders of Isaria Wohnbau 4.50 euros ($5.06) in cash per share

* Delisting of Isaria from regulated market of the Frankfurt stock exchange intended Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)