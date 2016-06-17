June 17 NOS SGPS SA :

* Said on Thursday Sonaecom sold 2.14 percent stake in NOS for 82.8 million euros ($93.11 million) to ZOPT SGPS SA

* Says ZOPT now holds directly 52.15 percent of NOS share capital

* Says ZOPT is a company related to Isabel dos Santos, Angelo Pauperio, Claudia Azevedo, Mario Leite da Silva

