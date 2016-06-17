Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 17 Eurazeo SA :
* Opening simplified offer by Financiere Orolia on Orolia shares
* Offer will be open from June 20 to July 6
* Price of 20 euros ($22.50) per share represents a premium of 18-36% on average over weighted 3-12 months preceding the announcement of the proposed offer Source text: bit.ly/1ttTmER Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8888 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)