June 17 Eurazeo SA :

* Opening simplified offer by Financiere Orolia on Orolia shares

* Offer will be open from June 20 to July 6

* Price of 20 euros ($22.50) per share represents a premium of 18-36% on average over weighted 3-12 months preceding the announcement of the proposed offer