UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 17 Bank VTB :
* Said on Thursday signed memorandum of strategic cooperation with UAZ automobile manufacturer, part of Sollers group during the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum
* Under the memorandum, the companies agreed, in particular, to discuss 6 billion rouble ($91.68 million) financing UAZ's operations in 2016-2017
* The funds will be used for the development of the UAZ product line through the modernisation and technological development of the existing production facilities to improve the vehicles' efficiency, reliability and safety
Source text: bit.ly/1Yw2hSs
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 65.4475 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources