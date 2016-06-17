UPDATE 2-Egypt's CIB to cut cash dividend after hit from weaker pound
* Slide in pound his capital reserves (Adds analyst quote, details)
AMSTERDAM, June 17 ** Banks involved in the IPO of Dutch insurer ASR have been supporting the share price to prevent it from dropping below listing price of 19.50, local media report
** ASR shares rose as much as 5 percent after listing in Amsterdam on June 10, but have since fallen back
** Business news broadcaster RTLZ, citing anonymous sources, says banks have spent at least 32 million euros supporting the stock in recent days
** ASR spokesman declined to comment (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Sanders Capital LLC reports a 6.34 percent passive stake in D.R. Horton Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kRFx3k) Further company coverage:
* INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP REPORTS BROKERAGE METRICS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR JANUARY 2017, INCLUDES REG.-NMS EXECUTION STATISTICS