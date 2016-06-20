June 20 Toya SA :

* Said on Friday that its shareholder submitted projects of resolutions for the company's shareholders annual general meeting (AGM)

* The shareholder, who holds 35.96 percent of the company's share capital, proposes among others to transfer from supplementary capital an amount equal to 60 pct of 2014 net profit to increase the amount of 2015 dividends to be paid out to shareholders

* The shareholder proposed also to resolve on the company's dividend policy, number of members of the company's supervisory board, as well as requested management's presentation on MaxCom investment

* The company's management recommended not to pay FY 2015 dividend on May 18

* The company's AGM has been called for June 23

