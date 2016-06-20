June 20 Golar Lng Ltd

* Golar LNG ltd says Stonepeak is committing $290 million in new equity to develop golar power

* Has entered into a 50/50 joint venture with investment vehicles affiliated with private equity firm stonepeak infrastructure partners

* Golar LNG ltd says Stonepeak with initial commitment of $290 million, will hope to invest up to $500 million in coming years