BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
June 21 Concent Holding publ AB :
* Says has recruited Matias Lindberg as new CEO
* Lindberg starts as CEO on Sept. 1, 2016 and replaces Runar Söderholm
* Lindberg was earlier CEO of HSB ProjektPartner, a commercial company for HSB's housing production
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: