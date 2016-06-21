June 21 Concent Holding publ AB :

* Says has recruited Matias Lindberg as new CEO

* Lindberg starts as CEO on Sept. 1, 2016 and replaces Runar Söderholm

* Lindberg was earlier CEO of HSB ProjektPartner, a commercial company for HSB's housing production

