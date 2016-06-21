June 21 Hogkullen publ AB :

* Said on Monday Högkullen Omsorgsfastigheter AB had through its subsidiary LSS Bostäder Sverige AB signed agreement to acquire three LSS properties

* Properties are located in Linköping, Lycksele and Täby

* Seller is Frösunda Omsorg

* Properties include LSS housing and have total lettable area of 1,423 square meters Source text for Eikon:

