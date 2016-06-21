BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
June 21 Hogkullen publ AB :
* Said on Monday Högkullen Omsorgsfastigheter AB had through its subsidiary LSS Bostäder Sverige AB signed agreement to acquire three LSS properties
* Properties are located in Linköping, Lycksele and Täby
* Seller is Frösunda Omsorg
* Properties include LSS housing and have total lettable area of 1,423 square meters Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: