June 21 Tech-Value SpA :

* Said on Monday it signed an agreement for the acquisition of iSolutionDesign Srl with Desys Srl and the other shareholders of iSolutionDesign

* The acquisition is divided in three stages

* On June 20 Tech-Value bought 30 percent of iSolutionDesign for 0.5 million euros ($566,600.00)

* By July it plans to acquire further 50 percent in iSolutionDesign

* By March 2017 it plans to buy the remaining 20 percent stake in iSolutionDesign

* Total value of the acquisition amounts to up to 1.9 million euros, to be paid via cash in the three acquisition stages

* The third tranche of the acquisition payment will be subject to an adjustment mechanism based on iSolutionDesign FY 2016 performance

* Agreement for the acquisition of iSolutionDesign envisages as condition precedent that Desys subscribes for 50,000 shares in Tech-Value capital increase for the price of 4 euros per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)