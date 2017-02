June 21 Miraculum SA :

* Said on Monday that RDM Partners Sp. z o.o. and Wyzsza Szkola Pedagogiczna im. J. Korczaka signed an agreement to transfer 0.9 million shares in Miraculum

* Under the deal RDM Partners will transfer 0.9 million shares in Miraculum to Wyzsza Szkola Pedagogiczna on Sept. 1

* The parties set the value of the shares to be transferred at 2.7 million zlotys ($695,948)

* The company's CEO, Monika Nowakowska, is also CEO at RDM Partners sp. z o.o.

