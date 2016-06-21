June 21 HFT Group SA :

* Said on Monday that it allotted 1,050 series B bonds of the total nominal value of 1,050,000 zlotys ($270,898) and maturity of two years

* Informed about the issue of series B bonds in April

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8760 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)