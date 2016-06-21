OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) -

* Capital requirements set for Norwegian banks are stricter than those set in the European Union and are distorting competition, Norway's Competition Authority said in a statement

* The tough Norwegian requirements, which are set by the Finance Ministry and the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA), may also undermine financial stability by encouraging riskier lending, the competition watchdog argued

* Norway should aim to harmonise its requirements with those set in the EU, it added

* Norway's FSA and the Finance Ministry have previously argued that requirements set for Norwegian banks have been tailored to meet the needs of individual banks and the country's economic conditions, and that they are not excessive

* Norway's top bank DNB faces competition from among others Denmark's Danske Bank and Swedish banks Handelsbanken, Swedbank, SEB and Nordea. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Niklas Pollard)