* Swedish telecom operator Telia says has agreed to sell its 76.6 percent stake in Spain's Yoigo to Masmovil in a 479 million euro ($543 million) deal

* Telia looking to step back from business outside its Nordic and Baltic core markets

* "Divestment of Yoigo is an important milestone in our ambition to increase focus on our operations in the Nordics and Baltics," Telia Chief Executive Johan Dennelind said in a statement.

* Telia says transaction price is based on an enterprise value of EUR 625 million for 100 percent of Yoigo

* Telia tried to sell it last year, but efforts faltered when France's Orange made a bid for Spanish peer Jazztel. Both companies had said they were interested in Yoigo.

* Says transaction is expected to close during Q3 of 2016

* Says agreed price implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 8.1x based on Yoigo's 2015 results

* Says divestment is estimated to generate a capital gain of more than SEK 4 billion.

* Says following debt adjustments, transaction is expected to reduce net debt for Telia Company by approximately SEK 6 billion

* Says Telia and the minority shareholders are entitled to a break-up fee of 30 million euros if the deal is not completed

* Masmovil becomes Spain's fourth-biggest telecom operator, hopes to compete with Telefonica, Vodafone, Orange

* Masmovil had already bought MVNO Pepephone in April and other smaller telco companies in recent months

* Masmovil also acquired fixed broadband and optic fiber assets from Jazztel and signed agreement with France's Orange to access its 4G mobile network

* Further consolidation expected in Spanish telecoms, especially among smaller cable companies

* Zegona, set up by former Virgin Media executives to buy and run businesses in the European technology, media and telecoms sector, had been in talks with Yoigo owner Telia for more than two months about a deal. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)