Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 21 Anvia:
* board says still backs Elisa's offer after rival bid from Telia
* says has a binding agreement with Elisa, shareholder meeting to make a final decision on the deal in June 29
* Telia on Tuesday made an indicative 130 million euro bid for Anvia Telecom
* Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa last month agreed to buy the business for 107 million euros
* In another rival bid, Finda last week offered 120 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)