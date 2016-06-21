BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Extends acceptance period for public offer on Vivoline Medical
* Acceptance period is being extended until and including July 14, 2016
* Final payments of consideration are estimated to be made around July 20, 2016
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia