June 21 Softbank Group Corp

* Softbank to sell Supercell stake at USD 10.2 billion valuation

* Says Tencent is anticipated to syndicate its interests in buyer

* SBG's 2 units will get dividend of about $0.4 billion (approximately JPY 43 billion) from Supercell prior to closing of transaction

* SBG currently expects to record around JPY 600 billion of pre-tax gain under discontinued operations for FY ending March 31, 2017

* Net income/loss of Supercell for fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 will also be revised retroactively

* SBG's 2 units will divest entire 72.2% stake in Supercell to buyer for aggregate cash consideration of approximately USD 7.3 billion

* Upon transfer of shares, Supercell will no longer be a subsidiary of SBG

* Proceeds from sale to be realized in 3 payments; 1st payment expected in Aug 5, 2016, 2nd payment Nov 3, 2016, 3rd payment Aug 5, 2019

* SBG's two subsidiaries are expected to receive a dividend payment prior to date on which Supercell shares are transferred