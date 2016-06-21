BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics Inc intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials
* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.
June 21 Senzime publ AB :
* The subscription period for Senzime AB's new share issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders expired on June 15, 2016
* The final outcome shows that the share issue was subscribed to 92.6 percent of the original offer
* The proceeds in the issue totals about 15.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.86 million) before transaction costs
* The transaction costs are about 2 million crowns
Source text: bit.ly/28Kh1aI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2305 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Ionis earns $5 million milestone payment from Biogen for advancing a new program under its broad neurology strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: