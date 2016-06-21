BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 21 Rex Energy Corp :
* Rex Energy provides update on Moraine East joint development agreement and Appalachian Basin operations
* With additional capital commitment from BSP, co expects full year 2016 net operational capital expenditures to be approximately $35.5 million for Moraine East area
* Continues to focus on cost control measures and anticipates that it will be able to achieve further cost reductions and efficiencies in 2016
* Liquidity will enable Rex Energy to continue plan to hold majority of Appalachian Basin acreage by production by mid-year 2017
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates