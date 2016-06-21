June 21 Rex Energy Corp :

* Rex Energy provides update on Moraine East joint development agreement and Appalachian Basin operations

* With additional capital commitment from BSP, co expects full year 2016 net operational capital expenditures to be approximately $35.5 million for Moraine East area

* Continues to focus on cost control measures and anticipates that it will be able to achieve further cost reductions and efficiencies in 2016

* Liquidity will enable Rex Energy to continue plan to hold majority of Appalachian Basin acreage by production by mid-year 2017