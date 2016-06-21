BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics Inc intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials
* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.
June 21 AroCell publ AB :
* Says has decided to apply for listing of the company shares to trading on the Nasdaq First North exchange
* The change of market listing is planned to take place at the turn of the month June/July 2016
* The first date for trading will be announced after approval from the Nasdaq First North exchange
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Ionis earns $5 million milestone payment from Biogen for advancing a new program under its broad neurology strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: