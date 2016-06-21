June 21 AFK Sistema says:

* Sistema's subsidiary, Sistema Finance JSC, has today completed the acquisition of 98,250,000 Sistema's ordinary shares, representing 1.02 percent of Sistema's share capital, for around 2.1 billion roubles ($32.7 million) from a non-affiliated seller.

* The shares were purchased for general corporate purposes, including the employee incentive programme.

* As a result of this transaction, the number of Sistema shares held by Sistema Group amounts to 2.7 percent of the company's total share capital.