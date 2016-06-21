June 21 FastOut Int AB :

* Signs framework agreement with Länsförsäkringar Fastighetsförmedling, real estate brokerage chain

* Agreement means that the service is integrated to the real estate brokerage chain's website

* The agreement means additional revenue for FastOut in the form of start-up fee, subscription revenue and income for each ordered service from the system

