BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
June 21 Slottsviken Fastighetsaktiebolag publ :
* Carries out a rights issue of 6.7 million Swedish crowns ($811,383.59) with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Aim of issue is to enable more acquisitions of properties in urban locations and to make trade in the Company's shares more liquid
* Subscription of new shares shall take place during the period July 1 to July 20, 2016
* The subscription price is 0.60 crown
* The offer includes a maximum of 11,284,970 shares
Source text: bit.ly/28MlWKY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2575 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
* Efforts to further digitize bank are expected to drive an additional 100 basis point improvement beyond 2019
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Adds share performance in paragraph 7-8)