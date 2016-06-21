BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 FCA US LLC:
* FCA US eliminates use of non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators
* Will cease NAFTA-market production of vehicles equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators, by next week
* Global production of vehicles with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators is expected to end by mid-September
* Investigation determined non-desiccated ammonium nitrate may degrade after several years of exposure to high absolute humidity
* National highway traffic safety administration has specified recall schedule for vehicles with ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators
* Says customers who purchase new vehicles still equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators will be identified for customers
* Says customers who purchase new vehicles still equipped with non-desiccated ammonium-nitrate Takata air-bag inflators will be advised that the vehicle will be recalled in future
* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
