UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 AS Roma SpA :
* AS Roma completed permanent acquisition of forward Stephan El Shaarawy from AC Milan
* The contract is worth 13 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2020
* Completed permanent acquisition of Norbert Gyomber from Calcio Catania SpA for 1.5 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2019
* Completed permanent acquisition of Umar Sadiq from Spezia Calcio Srl for 2.5 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2020
* Completed permanent acquisition of Abdullahi Nura Spezia Calcio Srl for 2.5 million euros
* The contract expires on June 30, 2020
Source text: bit.ly/28Lbx0M, www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources