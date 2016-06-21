BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $149.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.6 million
June 21 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Motors' tax burden, related to additional vehicle tax on behalf of customers, is projected to jump to between JPY 8 bln - JPY 9 bln this FY - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors to book 50 bln yen in extraordinary losses for current FY, chiefly from payments to owners of four minicar models affected - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors likely will suffer a consolidated net loss of over 100 bln yen ($956 mln) for current fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors aims to resume production and sales of the minicars around early July at the soonest - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28LjiSQ Further company coverage:
* Philip morris international inc. (pmi) reports 2016 results; provides 2017 earnings per share forecast
* Ionis earns $5 million milestone payment from Biogen for advancing a new program under its broad neurology strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: