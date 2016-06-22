June 22 Selvita SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Polish National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR) concerning a subsidy for the company's pre-clinical and clinical anti-cancer active substance research project

* The total net value of the project is 14.3 million zlotys ($3.7 million) and the value of NCBiR's subsidy is 10.0 million zlotys

* The goal of the company's project is to develop small molecule inhibitors of confirmed selective action mechanism allowing for targeted therapeutic approach

($1 = 3.9042 zlotys)