* Tebesa Sp. z o.o. raises tender offer price to 53.51 zlotys per one Novita's share, said plenipotentiary of Tebesa in a statement on Tuesday

* Previously, the tender price was set at 53.50 zlotys per share

* Tebesa announced tender offer for 100 pct of Novita on June 7

