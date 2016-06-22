Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Videobur Sthlm AB :
* Launches its new product Fan Engagement and gets provider of subscription-based e-commerce as first customer
* Order value amounts to 61,000 Swedish crowns ($7,392.24)
Source text: bit.ly/28MIAQA
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2519 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order