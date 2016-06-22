June 22 A1M Pharma AB :

* Says has signed an agreement with Research Toxicology Centre, European contract research organization, as CRO partner for the company's preclinical toxicology studies

* The agreement with RTC enables A1M Pharma to obtain complete toxicity and safety data required to initiate clinical studies in humans Source text: bit.ly/28N5onj

