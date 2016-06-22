June 22 Alphahelix Molecular Diagnostics publ AB :

* Subsidiary Techtum Lab will in the coming week to set up a system for screening of MRSA in Tampere, Finland

* Assuming that validation in Finland goes according to plan, the deal will give revenues of 2 million Swedish crowns ($242,078.00) per year for the group

* The contract period is 3-5 years

