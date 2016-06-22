June 22 Agros Development Company Proodos Public Ltd :

* Reported on Tuesday that the financial results for H1 FY 2016 are expected to be better than the corresponding period of FY 2015

* The financial results for FY 2016 are expected to be also improved compared with the corresponding results of FY 2015

Source text: bit.ly/28P4YNT

