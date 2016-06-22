BRIEF-Toys R US says qtrly consolidated same store sales were down 3 pct
* Toys R Us Inc - qtrly consolidated net sales were $4,661 million, a decrease of $192 million compared to prior year period
June 22 Westinghouse Electric Company
* Westinghouse announces executive leadership transitions
* Westinghouse Electric Company says appointment of Danny Roderick as President and CEO of Toshiba Corporation's Energy Systems and Solutions Company
* Westinghouse Electric Company says Roderick will fulfill this role in addition to his role as Chairman of board of Westinghouse Electric Company
* Effective on June 22, José Emeterio Gutiérrez has been named acting president and CEO
* Effective on June 22, David Precht, named acting Senior Vice President, Nuclear Fuel and Components Manufacturing
