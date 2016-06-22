June 22 Westinghouse Electric Company

* Westinghouse announces executive leadership transitions

* Westinghouse Electric Company says appointment of Danny Roderick as President and CEO of Toshiba Corporation's Energy Systems and Solutions Company

* Westinghouse Electric Company says Roderick will fulfill this role in addition to his role as Chairman of board of Westinghouse Electric Company

* Effective on June 22, José Emeterio Gutiérrez has been named acting president and CEO

* Effective on June 22, David Precht, named acting Senior Vice President, Nuclear Fuel and Components Manufacturing