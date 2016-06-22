China Petroleum Engineering wins $2.52 bn contract for Russia gas project
BEIJING, April 12 China Petroleum Engineering said a subsidiary has won a contract worth $2.52 billion for the construction of a gas processing plant with Russia's NIPI gas.
June 22 Spain's Caixabank
* Says ECB has suspended sanction process on Portuguese bank BPI's investment in Angolan bank BFA
* Spain's Caixabank says ECB has given Caixabank four months to address risk associated with BPI investment in Angolan bank BFA
* Spain's Caixabank says four month period will start when Caixabank's planned acquisition of BPI is completed
* Caixabank, which owns 44 percent of BPI, offered nearly $2 billion to take full control of Portuguese lender in April. Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
BELFAST, April 12 Northern Irish parties will have a "final opportunity" until early May to form a power-sharing government and avoid another election or direct rule from London, the British minister responsible for the province said on Wednesday as he paused talks for Easter.