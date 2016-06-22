June 22 Almacenes Exito SA :

* Said on Tuesday, in relation to media reports, Casino said has no intention to delist or restructure its public companies in Latin America, including Grupo Exito, CBD and Via Varejo, except for ongoing project involving e-commerce activities of Cnova and Via Varejo announced May 11

