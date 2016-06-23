BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 23 Evli Pankki Oyj :
* Said on Wednesday statutory personnel negotiations that started in the end of May and that concerned Evli's equity business activities in the Capital Markets unit have been completed
* The negotiations will result in a reduction of five employees in the Capital Markets business unit
* The reductions will be made through internal relocations and severance packages
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September