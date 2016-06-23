BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 23 NewCap Holding A/S :
* Said on Wednesday the company had entered into agreement on acquisition of 45 pct in eTurn Fonder AB (under name change to AlphaCore Fonder AB)
* Announced intention to enter into such transaction on May 27
* Transaction is still conditional upon approval from Finansinspektionen in Sweden
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September