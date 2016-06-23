June 23 Rnb Retail And Brands Publ Ab

* Q3 loss after tax amounted to SEK -10 m (-8), corresponding to sek -0.28 (-0.25) per share

* Q3 Operating income amounted to SEK 0 M (4)

* Net sales totaled SEK 489 M (485), an increase of 0.7 percent

* Says RNB has a good basis for delivering clear improvements in earnings during the 2016/2017 fiscal year compared to the present fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)