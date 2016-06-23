June 23Novita SA :

* Said on Wednesday its management board considers tender price of 53.50 zlotys ($13.86) per share offered by Tebesa as below its shares fair value

* Its management board based its opinion on valuation made by legal advisor and issued on June 16

* Tebesa announced tender offer for 100 pct of Novita on June 7

* Tebesa slightly raised tender offer price to 53.51 zlotys per share on Wednesday

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8594 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)