UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23Novita SA :
* Said on Wednesday its management board considers tender price of 53.50 zlotys ($13.86) per share offered by Tebesa as below its shares fair value
* Its management board based its opinion on valuation made by legal advisor and issued on June 16
* Tebesa announced tender offer for 100 pct of Novita on June 7
* Tebesa slightly raised tender offer price to 53.51 zlotys per share on Wednesday
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8594 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources